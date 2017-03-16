Lockport man accused of lewd act on airplane headed to Buffalo

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was accused of a lewd act on an airplane that was headed from Florida to Buffalo.

According to officials, Gerald McErlean, 46, exposed himself and masturbated while on the flight last week.

Prosecutors say two women saw him doing this and tried to block his act from a toddler’s view.

At one point, prosecutors say one of the women “called [him] out on what he was doing” and then he stopped.

McErlean was moved to the back of the plane after another passenger alerted a flight attendant of what he was allegedly doing.

He could spend up to 90 days in jail and possibly pay a $5,000 fine if convicted.

McErlean was released on bail.

