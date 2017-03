Related Coverage Overnight shootings leave 1 dead and 3 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced on Thursday afternoon that an arrest has been made in connection with an August homicide.

On Aug. 4 around 2 a.m., police were called to Sherman St. after three people were shot. One of them, a 21-year-old Buffalo man, died at the scene.

The name of the person arrested has not been released by police.

News 4 will provide updates as soon as they become available.