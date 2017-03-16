Plea deal expected in trial of teen related to fatal Lockport fire

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plea deal is expected in the trial of a 14-year-old related to the deadly August tire plant fire in Lockport.

Joseph Phillips, 14, was killed in the fire at High Tread International on Ohio St.

Attorneys say that Phillips and the teen on trial snuck into the building and lit pieces of paper on fire in at least two places. One one the fires grew quickly, attorneys say.

During this time, Phillips could not escape, but the teen on trial, who has not been named, did.

The teen was accused of criminally negligent homicide and nine other charges.

As part of the settlement in the case, the teen will have to admit to certain facts.

Court will resume at 1:45 p.m. Thursday for discussion of the settlement and the start of a disposition hearing.

According to Niagara County Family Court, additional evidence will be introduced during the hearing. It is not clear if the evidence is fire videos from the teen’s cell phone.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s