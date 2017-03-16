Plea deal expected in trial of teen related to fatal Lockport fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plea deal is expected in the trial of a 14-year-old related to the deadly August tire plant fire in Lockport.

Joseph Phillips, 14, was killed in the fire at High Tread International on Ohio St.

Attorneys say that Phillips and the teen on trial snuck into the building and lit pieces of paper on fire in at least two places. One one the fires grew quickly, attorneys say.

During this time, Phillips could not escape, but the teen on trial, who has not been named, did.

The teen was accused of criminally negligent homicide and nine other charges.

As part of the settlement in the case, the teen will have to admit to certain facts.

Court will resume at 1:45 p.m. Thursday for discussion of the settlement and the start of a disposition hearing.

According to Niagara County Family Court, additional evidence will be introduced during the hearing. It is not clear if the evidence is fire videos from the teen’s cell phone.