Police: Officer sees road rage incident, arrests 1 man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A road rage incident that started in North Tonawanda, and ended in the City of Tonawanda, resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday night, a City of Tonawanda police officer says he witnessed an altercation between two drivers while they were stopped at a red light at Seymour and Fletcher streets.

According to police, Douglas Everett, 40, followed a 22-year-old from North Tonawanda to the the City of Tonawanda, got out of his car and started choking the man. Both men are from North Tonawanda.

Everett was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, attempted assault, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was taken into custody on $500 bail.