Scholar Athlete: Matt Eldridge

A three-sport star at Cleveland Hill wants to help patients in the operating room someday

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cleveland Hill senior Matt Eldridge is a News 4 Scholar Athlete for the month of March.

Eldridge ran for 1,145 yards during his senior season for the Golden Eagle football team, leading them to their first Section VI championship in three years. Eldridge also finished fourth in the state wrestling tournament, after helping build the wrestling program from the ground up during his high school career.

Matt says he wants to be an anesthesiologist – he has a GPA just south of 4.0 and is ranked 19th in his class. He hopes to attend Mercyhurst or Alfred and play football at either school.

