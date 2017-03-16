Sheriff’s office looking for Town of Niagara robbery suspect

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for a woman suspected of a strong arm robbery.

Authorities say the robbery occurred Wednesday at People’s Casino Gold Mine on Military Rd. in the Town of Niagara.

The suspect is a white female with long, dark hair who appears to be in her 20s. She stands at 5’6″ and weighs between 140 and 150 lbs.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a black jacket and a pink and black checkered hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Niagara County Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393 any time, or Inv. Amanda Irons at (716) 438-3338 during normal business hours.

