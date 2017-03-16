State officials stand by declaring State of Emergency

By Published:
A man digs his car out along William Street during a snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York's 62 counties, including New York City's five boroughs. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clean up from a snow storm which dropped feet of snow continues around New York.

“We were very proactive about this,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. “We’ve been through this many times.”

The State of Emergency allows state equipment and crew members to be deployed to areas hit the hardest, like Genessee and Niagara Counties.

“We’re not the center of attention, happily,” said Rich Tobe, a state employee who oversees the governor’s upstate revitalization projects. “We’re not the worst hit part of the state.”

Overnight, state plows from other regions arrived in Niagara Falls, working to clear those streets when the city’s own drivers reached maximum overtime.

“It would’ve been far harder, bureaucratically, to make that happen so fast if we didn’t have the state of emergency,” said Tobe.

“The state of emergency simply allows us the ability, as a state, to use equipment, power, resources to assist municipalities without having to go through legal barriers,” said Hochu, who adds that every storm provides a learning experience where they figure out the best ways to efficiently and effectively relay information to the public while continuously monitoring condition. “We’re always introspective. We want to make sure we’re operating at the highest levels.”

The Lt. Governor says if they learned one thing from this storm, it’s that, when called upon, Buffalo is ready to respond.

“It’s all about helping each other. We’ve been on the receiving end of other parts coming to help us and it’s nice to reciprocate a little.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s