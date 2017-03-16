State officials stand by declaring State of Emergency

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clean up from a snow storm which dropped feet of snow continues around New York.

“We were very proactive about this,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. “We’ve been through this many times.”

The State of Emergency allows state equipment and crew members to be deployed to areas hit the hardest, like Genessee and Niagara Counties.

“We’re not the center of attention, happily,” said Rich Tobe, a state employee who oversees the governor’s upstate revitalization projects. “We’re not the worst hit part of the state.”

Overnight, state plows from other regions arrived in Niagara Falls, working to clear those streets when the city’s own drivers reached maximum overtime.

“It would’ve been far harder, bureaucratically, to make that happen so fast if we didn’t have the state of emergency,” said Tobe.

“The state of emergency simply allows us the ability, as a state, to use equipment, power, resources to assist municipalities without having to go through legal barriers,” said Hochu, who adds that every storm provides a learning experience where they figure out the best ways to efficiently and effectively relay information to the public while continuously monitoring condition. “We’re always introspective. We want to make sure we’re operating at the highest levels.”

The Lt. Governor says if they learned one thing from this storm, it’s that, when called upon, Buffalo is ready to respond.

“It’s all about helping each other. We’ve been on the receiving end of other parts coming to help us and it’s nice to reciprocate a little.”