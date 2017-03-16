Teen pleads ‘not guilty’ after being charged with toddler’s murder

By Published:

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After previously being accused of assault, a teenager was charged with murdering a toddler.

Devon VanDerWege, 17, was accused of killing Marilla 2-year-old Ethan Bigham.

On Friday night, the teen was babysitting Bigham when authorities say he beat him.

First responders had gone to the scene at a mobile home park off Hemstreet Rd. after receiving a report of a toddler that fell out of a crib.

After being hospitalized, the child was put on life support, but was taken off of it days later.

The boy’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, prosecutors say.

VanDerWege pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the murder charge in court Thursday. He is in custody without bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s