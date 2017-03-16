Teen pleads ‘not guilty’ after being charged with toddler’s murder

Related Coverage Toddler dies after apparent beating

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After previously being accused of assault, a teenager was charged with murdering a toddler.

Devon VanDerWege, 17, was accused of killing Marilla 2-year-old Ethan Bigham.

On Friday night, the teen was babysitting Bigham when authorities say he beat him.

First responders had gone to the scene at a mobile home park off Hemstreet Rd. after receiving a report of a toddler that fell out of a crib.

After being hospitalized, the child was put on life support, but was taken off of it days later.

The boy’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, prosecutors say.

VanDerWege pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the murder charge in court Thursday. He is in custody without bail.