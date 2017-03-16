Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing man

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for a missing man they describe as “despondent.”

James Daniel, 55, has been missing since Saturday, March 11. The last place he was known to be was Allegany, and before that, he was seen in Batavia.

Daniel is described as white, 6’9″ and roughly 300 pounds. He has short, gray, receding hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Police say Daniel was last known to be driving a navy blue 2005 Buick LeSabre with a license plate that reads “ELM-8397.”

Anyone with information on where he may be or where he has been can call 879-6613.