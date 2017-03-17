Buffalo finds alternate ways to transport NCAA tournament visitors in lieu of Uber

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The cab driver was pretty great but I wish things were a little closer so we can just walk around from place to place instead of needing cabs. But we did get around pretty decently,” said Rob Barnhart of Maryland.

Many college basketball fans say getting around the city has been a breeze. In between games Thursday they had a 90-minute window of time to grab something to eat or explore the city.

“We actually really had an easy time getting around the city. Our hotel hooked us up with a cab driver who was awesome, his name was Shawn,” said Cynthia Gallagher of Pennsylvania.

Since buffalo doesn’t have Uber, the city worked out a plan to have cabs ready. It went smoothly for the most part, besides a glitch in the beginning.

“Apparently some of the taxis weren’t communicated with and they were parking at the original taxi stand in front of the arena, and it was just getting everyone moved over to the site they were supposed to be at,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO.

“It was the first time we did this so there were going to be a few hiccups,” said Bill Yuhnke, Liberty Cab President.

Cabs were moved to a pick up location at the corner of Hanover and Prime.

“Our curb app doubled in usage, that was a plus that was a good test,” said Yuhnke.

But some fans say they still would’ve preferred Uber.

“We are staying here at the hotel next to the arena so it didn’t affect us but we ran into several people at the bars that were really complaining about the fact that there was no Uber here, and the costs of the cabs were so much more expensive,” said Fred Miller of Ohio.

“We were definitely disappointed because it’s easier to pay but we’re happy with everything so far,” said Amanda Bond of Maryland.

The same plan is also in place to accommodate fans on Saturday. Yuhnke says he’s very happy with how their plan worked yesterday and says he could also see it working at other big events like Sabres games.