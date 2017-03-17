Buffalo’s deep Irish roots and traditions celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes, to pints of beer and pint-sized Irish dancers – many are embracing Irish traditions today during St. Patrick’s Day.

The Irish are one of the largest represented groups in Buffalo.  Many people arrived years ago, working on the Erie Canal and railroads; settling in South Buffalo as they felt they weren’t welcomed in the downtown area.

Many Buffalonians with Irish heritage remain in South Buffalo and they frequent the Buffalo Irish Center.  The center will have more than 500 people in attendance for the 46th annual Civic Luncheon, serving the traditional Irish meal to all. There will be performances from Irish dancers as well.

On Saturday, the center is serving a traditional Irish breakfast. Tickets  are $20 and available at the door.

The lunch and breakfast are the two biggest fundraisers the group has throughout the year.

This all comes ahead of Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, happening Sunday, March 19 at 2p.m.; starting in Niagara Square and proceeding to North Street.  Thousands of Buffalo families will line the streets in celebration. It’s an event that has grown over the years, now becoming one of the largest and ranked the best in the nation.

 

