DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — JCPenney released the list of 138 stores they plan to close, and one of them is in Dunkirk.

The store at the Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza is one of three stores in New York set to close.

The liquidation process for most stores will begin on April 17 and most stores will close in June. Roughly 5,000 jobs will be impacted.

