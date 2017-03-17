Firefighters battle flames at vacant East side home

BUFFALO, .N.Y. (WIVB) – Firefighters spent Friday morning working to prevent flames from spreading from a vacant house on Hirschbeck to an occupied house next door.

The fire was reported at the vacant house on Hirschbeck around 4 a.m. Friday. When our News 4 crew arrived on scene, they saw large flames and smoke billowing from the roof of that house.

“I could see the flames shooting from my window,” said Mark Marciniak, who lives one street over from Hirschbeck. “All the fire trucks woke me up and I just came out here to Hirschbeck Street to see flames shooting out of the house.”

“It looked like a couple houses burning,” Marciniak added.

Firefighters were spraying water on the vacant house from above using a ladder truck and from the ground. They were also dousing the side of the house next door, to prevent the fire from spreading.

We’re told everyone was able to make it out of the house next door safely.

AMR crews on the scene said no one had to be transported to the hospital.

We’re still waiting for word on what may have sparked the fire, as well as the official damage estimate. The house where the fire started looks like a total loss.

Broadway was closed to traffic for hours near the intersection with Hirschbeck to give crews room to work.