Firefighters battle flames at vacant East side home

By Published:

BUFFALO, .N.Y. (WIVB) – Firefighters spent Friday morning working to prevent flames from spreading from a vacant house on Hirschbeck to an occupied house next door.

The fire was reported at the vacant house on Hirschbeck around 4 a.m. Friday. When our News 4 crew arrived on scene, they saw large flames and smoke billowing from the roof of that house.

“I could see the flames shooting from my window,” said Mark Marciniak, who lives one street over from Hirschbeck. “All the fire trucks woke me up and I just came out here to Hirschbeck Street to see flames shooting out of the house.”

“It looked like a couple houses burning,” Marciniak added.

Firefighters were spraying water on the vacant house from above using a ladder truck and from the ground. They were also dousing the side of the house next door, to prevent the fire from spreading.

We’re told everyone was able to make it out of the house next door safely.

AMR crews on the scene said no one had to be transported to the hospital.

We’re still waiting for word on what may have sparked the fire, as well as the official damage estimate. The house where the fire started looks like a total loss.

Broadway was closed to traffic for hours near the intersection with Hirschbeck to give crews room to work.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s