Man accused of Olean kidnapping pleads ‘not guilty’ to charges, including rape

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man accused of kidnapping a woman is facing a multitude of charges, including rape.

Karen Peer, 35, was found at Olean General Hospital with several injuries after she was allegedly kidnapped by 62-year-old Francis O’Donnell. She had been missing for a month, and was allegedly held against her will in O’Donnell’s apartment.

Police said she willingly entered his car before being kidnapped.

O’Donnell was arrested in February, and now faces charges of kidnapping, rape, coercion and criminal sex act. He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

Peer was arrested shortly after O’Donnell was. She was charged with being a fugitive from justice after officials say she failed to report for probation.

O’Donnell will return to court on the morning of May 15.

