Maple Weekend returns across NY this weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maple Weekend is back again this Saturday and Sunday, and the next weekend too.

“Maple Weekend is the perfect time for families to learn all about the production of maple syrup and other related products,” Bridget Smith of Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg and WNY Coordinator of Maple Weekend, said. “You can learn about tree tapping and boiling, see displays, and best of all, taste some of America’s greatest syrup.”

New York has 2.5 million taps and is the second-largest maple producing state in the country, creating 17 percent of syrup in the U.S. in 2015.

The Western New York Maple Producers Association says this season, “hundreds of thousands of gallons of syrup will be made.”

Smith says “Sugar house activities continue no matter what the weather, and this year, 2016, we will produce some very tasty syrup.”

Events will take place at maple producers across New York on March 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MORE | Find a list of participating producers, like those in Lockport, Corfu and Attica here.

