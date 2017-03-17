Mothertime Marketplace helps families stock up for spring, tackle spring cleaning

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though there’s still snow on the ground outside, this is the time of year when people need to be thinking ahead to what their kids will need for spring and summer.

The spring Mothertime Marketplace sale, being held this weekend in the Grange Building on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg, is offering families a way to save big on everything from strollers to swimsuits to sports equipment, and so much more.

MORE | Click here for full details on this weekend’s Mothertime Marketplace sale.

Mothertime Marketplace is the biggest kids’ consignment sale in Western New York, and everything is on sale for 50 to 75 percent off the original retail price. “The parents that are selling are pricing the items, so we’re just facilitating the sale, and 70 percent of their sales goes back to them,” explained Mothertime Marketplace co-owner Jennifer Berry.

About 200 families are selling thousands of items on consignment this weekend, including a lot of new items, still in original packaging.

Those families are putting money back into their pockets and getting rid of things they no longer need or want. In turn, other people are able to get what they need and want for a lot less.

Shoppers were lined up outside the building before the sale opened Friday morning to get their hands on the best deals. “Always the baby equipment is the big, big seller, people want to buy that first because it’s so expensive,” Berry said.

Berry says it’s good to come in with a game plan, because there are so many options. In fact, Mothertime Marketplace offers a list at the door for new moms to help them know where to start. “We have a list ready for you that helps you figure out what you’re going to need,” Berry said.

Berry is a professional organizer by trade, and she’s offering her services as a door prize this weekend.

She’s also sharing advice for shoppers, to help them get the most out of the sale. “Keep it simple,” she said. “Kids don’t need as much clothes as we think they need. You can keep your life a lot simpler, and you can have a lot less laundry, if you just buy the things that they’re actually going to wear.”

Berry also recommends families do what she calls a ‘season swap’ with the kids’ clothes, packing away everything your kids won’t wear for the next six months and getting it out of their space. “Maybe their winter clothes that they’re not going to wear for six months doesn’t need to be in there and just be messy and cluttered, so move that out,” she explained. “Really look and say, ‘What are we going to wear this season?’ and only have that stuff in there.”

“And keep up with taking the sizes out that don’t fit,” she added.

Families who are finding items in their homes now that they don’t want or need anymore can consider selling them on consignment at the next Mothertime Marketplace sale, which will be May 5-6 near Rochester. You can sign up to do that here.

Mothertime Marketplace will be open at the Grange Building at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg the following hours this weekend:

Friday, March 17th 10am-7pm

Saturday, March 18th 10am-3pm Sunday, March 19th 9am-1pm