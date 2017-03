CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga are looking for a person they say stole two guitars from Guitar Center.

Authorities say the two acoustic guitars were stolen with cases on March 7 around 6 p.m. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $3,000.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 686-3546.