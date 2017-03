BRISTOL, Conn. (WIVB) — After getting the boot from the Bills, the New York Daily News says Rex Ryan will be getting behind the microphone.

The report says Ryan signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to be a contributor on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

The former Buffalo Bills Head Coach was fired in 2016, one game before the end of the team’s season. He spent nearly two seasons with the Bills.

Sean McDermott was hired as the new Bills Head Coach in 2017.