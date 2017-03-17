Scholar Athlete: Tom Blakelock

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston-Porter senior Tom Blakelock is a News 4 Scholar Athlete for the month of February.

Blakelock is the valedictorian at Lew-Port, where he sports a total GPA north of 105. He was also a key member of the Lew-Port soccer team this past year, where he scored two overtime game-winning goals en route to a successful Lancers season.

Tom is also a member of the New York State String Orchestra, a prestigious honor that he earned though his talents as a violinist. Learn more through the story above.