Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery announced Friday that a top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold at a Wegmans store in Amherst.

The ticket was sold at the store on Alberta Dr. and is worth $31,096.

The winning numbers for the Thursday drawing were 18-19-20-21-37.

Winners can claim their tickets at any Customer Service Center in the state. Local centers are located at 165 Genesee St. in Buffalo and Hamburg Gaming at the Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Ave. in Hamburg.

One year after the drawing, the tickets expire.

