BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 9-year-old boy is missing.

Police say Xavier Cordero is five feet, four inches tall around 80 pounds. Police say he is Hispanic and has a low hair cut.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a brown fur hood, black sweat pants with red and white stripes and blue and gray Nike air max sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.