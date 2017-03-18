Chemical plant fire in Grand Island causes substantial damage

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crews responded to a fire at IsleChem Business Center on Long Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke was showing upon arrival and Firefighters discovered 3 labs on the second floor fully involved.

A second alarm was called in order to relieve the first firefighters at the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 1:47 p.m.

Grand Island Fire Information Officer Ray Pauley tells News 4 that damage estimates were not available at the time of call but that the fire damage was substantial.

No injuries were repoted and the cause is under investigation.