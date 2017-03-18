Maple weekend kicks off in Hamburg despite snow

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Maple Weekend is back, and local farms are serving up syrup in full force. New York is the third largest syrup producer in the country.

Outside of Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg, snow falls. But inside, It’s a celebration of all things maple syrup.

Owner, Carl Smith said, “For the last 10 or 11 years, we’ve had weather at 60 degrees, or 25 degrees with snow. We’re still open and we give the public the opportunity to come visit.”

Sugar house activities continue no matter what the weather, and you can learn about tree tapping and boiling. Owner Bridget Smith said, “A lot of people don’t know how maple syrup is made. We have trees out front that will show you how the sap runs out of the trees. It’s a really unique process how its made.”

Stop into any Western New York boutique market, and you’re likely to run into a bottle of locally produced maple syrup, some incorporated into other products.

With 56 producers in Western New York, some say it’s true labor of love. Smith said, “It’s the first agricultural product of the year that’s produced in New York State, and it’s a lot of effort and labor it takes 45 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.”

You can explore 160 farms and museums across New York State, many of which are located right here in the greater Buffalo area.

New York has 2.5 million taps and creates about 17 percent of the country’s syrup. Smith said, “Every farm is different and unique, every soil is different every farm has its own unique flavor and system that they make syrup on.”

This year Maple weekend kicks off 18-19 & 25-26, 2017 for sugar house tours, samples, activities and much more. Locate your nearest participating maple farm below.

