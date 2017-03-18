Niagara county high school gets nominated for Kenny award

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beauty and the Beast has been in the spotlight recently because of the Disney movie remake. One local school is putting on the show as a musical and doing it pretty successfully.

Starpoint Central School District wants you to, “be their guest,” this weekend as they present their rendition of the musical. Jason Gielow, producer of the musicals told News 4, “We chose Beauty and the Beast for a couple reason, obviously the movie is premiering and premiered yesterday and we were excited to see all the promotional things. The hype is all up for Beauty and the Beast. Also, my vocal director has been with me for 7 years now, and this is her favorite show.”

Cast and crew have been preparing for almost 4 months to get ready, but recently wind got in the way of practice. Gielow said, “The roof of our gym blew off, which is adjacent to the auditorium, for safety reasons they shut down school. We lost Wednesday night’s practice, Thursday, Friday and Saturday we lost practice and we were starting to get very very nervous.”

And if that wasn’t enough, in their final week snow days shut down the school. Gielow share with News 4, “We were crushed with the snow storm. At that point I was looking up at the sky saying what did I do wrong?!”

Despite having missed crucial days of practice, the show has gone on. And this year, the excitement of the musical doesn’t stop after the curtains close. The school is up for a prestigious award through Sheas Performing Arts Center. Gielow said, “The Kenny awards are basically for theater, they are our championship, our playoffs.”

This award will allow the growing theater program to get recognition among the theater community and also earn up to 5,000 dollars of grant money to help fund next year’s performance. The cast and crew were ecstatic about the nominations. They collectively said, “It’s awesome it’s such an honor!”

And as impressive as that nomination is, this isn’t the first time the school has received recognition from Sheas. In 2015, their presentation of Phantom of the Opera won several individual awards including outstanding choral performance, outstanding scenic design, and outstanding actress in a leading role.