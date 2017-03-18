Teen tells police: ‘I didn’t know what to do.’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 14-year-old who helped to start the Aug. 10 fatal fire at a tire recycling plant told a Lockport detective he panicked when he witnessed rapidly spreading flames inside an abandoned building.

“I didn’t know what to do,” the teen told Detective Lt. Todd Chenez. “I ran out to try and get help.”

The video\ — an hour-and-20-minute interrogation by Chenez of the teen and his parents — was part of the evidence introduced during the sentencing phase of the case, or what’s known as a dispositional hearing in juvenile court.

But prosecutors believed the teen left his friend behind, and that he played a more active role in the fire that ripped through several buildings on the sprawling HTI Recycling property. The fire killed 14-year-old Joseph Phillips. The teen who was charged was 13 in August.

In fact, videos taken off the teen’s cell phone by police that were presented Thursday in Niagara County Family Court show Phillips with a lighter igniting pieces of paper and throwing them into a pile of papers. The teen on trial is seen — through his own perspective — lighting rolled up pieces of paper and “exploring” the darkened abandoned building.

The teen initially faced 10 charges, the most serious of which was third-degree arson. He also faced criminally negligent homicide, although that was considered an E-level felony. He pleaded guilty Thursday to a lower count of arson, and a lower count of burglary. Regardless of the outcome — or whether he faced 10 charges or two — the teen could spent a maximum of 18 months in a juvenile detention facility and a $1,500 fine for restitution.

DiMillo says the plea deal accepted this week was offered by defense attorneys six months ago. Prosecutors dispute that.

“We fought very hard that my client was not guilty of criminally negligent homicide and not guilty of the highest level arson which is that he intentionally damage to the building,” said the teen’s attorney Angelo DiMillo. “My client did not cause the death of Joe, it’s his best friend. I said this from day one, he’s heartbroken over this. These are two young boys who are screwing around with fire and never appreciated the danger and how quickly things to get out of hand.”

Prosecutors said they discussed extensively the plea with all interested parties.

“I was completely satisfied with the plea,” said Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg. “We spoke to the police department that is been actively involved in this case since August 10, the night that this matter happen, and most importantly we spoke with the victim’s family.”

The teen said he urged Phillips to leave the building as the flames spread quickly. And that he tried to call him back, after Phillips left an agonizing voicemail pleading for help, and admitting he was going to die. The voicemail was played for the court during proceedings last month. DiMillo says his client and his parents did the right thing by notifying police of the voicemail, and what their son knew about the fire. “The night of the fire, my client with his parents volunteered as good citizens and did what is right to do, contacted the police immediately,” he said. “They didn’t lawyer up. They didn’t run away. They cared and loved for their friend Joe, and you saw that when you saw the video.” But prosecutors disagree, and say the videos presented yesterday tell the whole story.

“Our purpose when we presented these matters to the court was to provide a clear picture to the community of what occurred on August 10,” Joerg said. “Those videos give the best narrative of what happened. They’re not subject to anyone’s interpretation or voices or testimony. People actually get to see what happened on that particular day. “When you see the actual videos of the fires that he was participating in, I think that gives the flesh on the bones of what happened that night of August 10. That’s why that was so important.” Ultimately, they said, there are no winners in this case.

“That family will never be the same again,” Joerg said. “That boy will never be there to go home to again. So do you achieve justice? I don’t know if you achieve justice. You give the court the latitude that you can give the court but when it comes to justice, you can’t put those people back in their homes, I can’t give the man (the owner of HTI Recycling) his $5 million back, and more importantly I can’t give somebody their son back.”

The sentencing phase of the case, or what’s known as a dispositional hearing, is scheduled to resume April 4. It’s expected the judge will issue his decision from the bench.