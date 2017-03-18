Teen tells police: ‘I didn’t know what to do.’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 14-year-old who helped to start the Aug. 10 fatal fire at a tire recycling plant told a Lockport detective he panicked when he witnessed rapidly spreading flames inside an abandoned building.
“I didn’t know what to do,” the teen told Detective Lt. Todd Chenez. “I ran out to try and get help.”
The video\ — an hour-and-20-minute interrogation by Chenez of the teen and his parents — was part of the evidence introduced during the sentencing phase of the case, or what’s known as a dispositional hearing in juvenile court.
But prosecutors believed the teen left his friend behind, and that he played a more active role in the fire that ripped through several buildings on the sprawling HTI Recycling property. The fire killed 14-year-old Joseph Phillips. The teen who was charged was 13 in August.
In fact, videos taken off the teen’s cell phone by police that were presented Thursday in Niagara County Family Court show Phillips with a lighter igniting pieces of paper and throwing them into a pile of papers. The teen on trial is seen — through his own perspective — lighting rolled up pieces of paper and “exploring” the darkened abandoned building.
The teen initially faced 10 charges, the most serious of which was third-degree arson. He also faced criminally negligent homicide, although that was considered an E-level felony. He pleaded guilty Thursday to a lower count of arson, and a lower count of burglary. Regardless of the outcome — or whether he faced 10 charges or two — the teen could spent a maximum of 18 months in a juvenile detention facility and a $1,500 fine for restitution.
DiMillo says the plea deal accepted this week was offered by defense attorneys six months ago. Prosecutors dispute that.
“We fought very hard that my client was not guilty of criminally negligent homicide and not guilty of the highest level arson which is that he intentionally damage to the building,” said the teen’s attorney Angelo DiMillo. “My client did not cause the death of Joe, it’s his best friend. I said this from day one, he’s heartbroken over this. These are two young boys who are screwing around with fire and never appreciated the danger and how quickly things to get out of hand.”
Prosecutors said they discussed extensively the plea with all interested parties.
“I was completely satisfied with the plea,” said Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg. “We spoke to the police department that is been actively involved in this case since August 10, the night that this matter happen, and most importantly we spoke with the victim’s family.”
“Our purpose when we presented these matters to the court was to provide a clear picture to the community of what occurred on August 10,” Joerg said. “Those videos give the best narrative of what happened. They’re not subject to anyone’s interpretation or voices or testimony. People actually get to see what happened on that particular day. “When you see the actual videos of the fires that he was participating in, I think that gives the flesh on the bones of what happened that night of August 10. That’s why that was so important.”