Man says he was left stranded in cold waiting for NFTA bus

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man with disabilities and Assemblyman Micky Kearns are calling for answers after a man was left waiting for an NFTA Paratransit Bus for more than an hour in the freezing cold.

Kearns says B.J Stacio was left stranded by Paratransit at the Southgate Plaza. He and the man want to know why NFTA never notified him about the late bus.

Stacio says on Thursday he waited for the bus in 20 degree temperatures.

He gets out of work at 4:30 p.m. and is usually picked up by five, but the bus never came.

A staff member at Kearns’ office in the plaza was able to get Stacio inside the office and out of the cold. He says he is angry because he pays good money for this bus service and fears it will continue to happen.

“I expected to be out of here at five o’clock but it ended up being ten after six when I left. I would like to get home after a long day of work not sit and wait some place to get home. I pay for the service, I want adequate service,” said Stacio, who is a self-advocate.

“We want an explanation on why the bus was late. And we have been getting word now since this happened that it didn’t happen just once, this is not a rare occurrence, this is happening on and on going basis,” said Assemblyman Kearns.

NFTA spokesman Doug Hartmayer released the following statement about what happened:

“While I do not have any specific details at this time as to why our Paratransit service was late in picking up Mr. Stacio, I want to extend to him our sincere apologies on behalf of the NFTA and will look into the reason for the delay and respond to him directly on Monday. And at the same time I want to thank the individual who brought him in from the cold.”

Kearns says he plans to address the issue while he is in Albany this week.