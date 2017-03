BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man has serious injures after he was chased by a suspect and shot.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Ferry. This is near the Big Boys Food Market.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.