Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Genesee County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. They were taken to rochester medical center

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the call originally came in as a hit-and-run.

When they arrived they found the injured pedestrian had been hit and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road. There was a car on the scene that had hit a utility pole.

The driver of that car, 23-year-old Katelyn Brown of Brockport, told deputies that a different vehicle hit the pedestrian. Further investigation revealed it was actually her.

She was issued tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, moving from a lane unsafely and failing to use due care approaching a pedestrian. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Stafford Court at a later date.

Brown was then arrested on an unrelated warrant from the Town of Ogden and turned over to police.

The investigation is continuing.