Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car

By Published:

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Genesee County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. They were taken to rochester medical center

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the call originally came in as a hit-and-run.

When they arrived they found the injured pedestrian had been hit and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road. There was a car on the scene that had hit a utility pole.

The driver of that car, 23-year-old Katelyn Brown of Brockport, told deputies that a different vehicle hit the pedestrian. Further investigation revealed it was actually her.

She was issued tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, moving from a lane unsafely and failing to use due care approaching a pedestrian. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Stafford Court at a later date.

Brown was then arrested on an unrelated warrant from the Town of Ogden and turned over to police.

The investigation is continuing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s