Police say driver crashed while drinking

Police photo of Courtney Robertson, accused of DWI under Leandra's Law

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police charged a woman with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, after they say she was drinking as she ran her car into a utility pole.

Police were called to Hamilton Street in the village around 9:00 p.m. Friday, when they say Courtney Robertson, 39, of Albion, drove off the road and hit the pole.

Officers determined that Robertson was intoxicated at the time of the crash, she was consuming alcohol at the time of the crash, and her child, age 6, was a passenger in the car.

The child was transported to Medina Memorial Hospital as a precaution; police say the child was not hurt.

Robertson is charged with felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a safety belt, and moving unsafely from lane.

