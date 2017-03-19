Steve Cohen announces run for NYS Supreme Court

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Western New York’s top attorneys, Steve Cohen, is throwing his hat into the ring for State Supreme Court.

Cohen made the announcement Sunday surrounded by friends, family and supporters. The civil rights attorney says his experience representing all people makes him qualified for the position.

Cohen is running for the 8th District of New York.

He has fought for the rights of police officers and against top New York politicians.Cohen said he made the decision to run after he was diagnosed with a rare nerve disease.

“It occurred to me at at that time, if only I had been a judge I could do a lot more justice, a lot more efficiently,” said Cohen. “I made a deal with god that if I got through it I would try to do more, I would try to get more justice done, and I did get better.”

Cohen is currently the litigation chair at the law firm of HoganWillig and has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Western New York.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s