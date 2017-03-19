Steve Cohen announces run for NYS Supreme Court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Western New York’s top attorneys, Steve Cohen, is throwing his hat into the ring for State Supreme Court.

Cohen made the announcement Sunday surrounded by friends, family and supporters. The civil rights attorney says his experience representing all people makes him qualified for the position.

Cohen is running for the 8th District of New York.

He has fought for the rights of police officers and against top New York politicians.Cohen said he made the decision to run after he was diagnosed with a rare nerve disease.

“It occurred to me at at that time, if only I had been a judge I could do a lot more justice, a lot more efficiently,” said Cohen. “I made a deal with god that if I got through it I would try to do more, I would try to get more justice done, and I did get better.”

Cohen is currently the litigation chair at the law firm of HoganWillig and has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Western New York.