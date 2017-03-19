Thousands attend the 77th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Thousands of people lined Delaware Avenue Sunday for the 77th St. Patrick’s Day parade. Officials say it’s one of the longest running parades in the country.

The Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parade has been ranked as one of the largest and best St. Patrick’s Day parades in the nation.

There were bag pipes, irish dancers, marching bands and of course a sea of green.

The Irish are one of the largest represented groups in Buffalo. Many remain in south Buffalo continuing Irish traditions.

Bishop Richard Malone says the parade is also an opportunity to learn.

The Irish people when they came over here during troubled times had a beautiful reception, not always beautiful sometimes it was tough, but they were received by this country and we need to learn from that now with other refugees coming here so that these folks won’t have to suffer some of the stuff our Irish fore-bearers did,” said Bishop Malone,Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Parade officials say in two weeks they’ll start planning next year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Buffalo Police told News 4 there were no major incidents, but about 10 people were arrested for disorderly conduct. Most of the arrests were after the parade ended.