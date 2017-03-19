Zoning board denies parking lot request for Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in the Elmwood Village say there’s not enough parking. It’s been an issue for quite some time.

A property owner proposed putting a commercial parking lot on Elmwood Avenue, but hit a roadblock.

More than two years ago, a house sat on the lot at 880 Elmwood Avenue. The three-story home burned down and since then the lot has been empty.

“The owner doesn’t have the money to build something brand new, he said it would cost a minimum of $450,000 to build a three unit which was what was here before,” said Council Member Joel Feroleto.

Since the owner doesn’t have the financial means to rebuild, he applied for a variance to turn the lot into a surface parking lot. It would be a private lot with 16 spaces and only until he raised enough revenue to build a home.

But, Feroleto says he received well over a hundred complaints about the lot.

“There’s a lot of neighbors and a lot of people in the neighborhood were opposed to having a parking lot here. People in the neighborhood complain there’s not enough parking, but overwhelmingly people were opposed to a parking lot coming here,” said Feroleto.

Feroleto said zoning requirements do not allow surface parking lots on Elmwood Avenue.

This week the zoning board unanimously denied the parking lot request.

“I’d like to see them build a house there because that’s what needs to go there,” said Joe Osteroff, resident.

“I think it depends on how tastefully or ugly its done. Parking lots are parking lots, they’re ugly,” said Bob Minkoff, resident.

Feroleto says despite the on going parking issues in the Elmwood Village, the city has done all they can do.

“The city has done everything they can at this point. As of right now, there’s no plans to change any of the parking on Elmwood Avenue,” said Feroleto.

