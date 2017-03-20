Amherst Record Theatre location to close

News 4 Staff Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A record store that has been in business for more than 30 years is closing its doors.

Record Theatre’s University Plaza store is set to close on March 26. The store is on Main St. in Amherst.

The announcement comes a week after the death of the company’s founder, Leonard Silver.

They will consolidate with the flagship store at 1800 Main St.

“We are trying to move everything as fast as possible to consolidate into one store,” Assistant Manager Dan Organ said.

From Monday through Thursday, items in the store will be 40 percent off, and will be 50 percent off just ahead of the closing.

