Beauts deliver trophy to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The underdog Buffalo Beauts took down the reigning NWHL champion Boston Pride 3-2 on Sunday in Lowell, MA, capturing their first Isobel Cup in franchise history.

Megan Bozek, Emily Janiga and Corinne Buie scored for the Beauts, who fell to the Pride in the championship game last season. Revenge was sweet.

“It’s always great to beat a Boston team,” Buffalo native Jacquie Greco said.

Wining the championship wasn’t so bad on its own, either.

“I think it put us on the map,” Greco said.