Bishop Malone speaks on NY’s Medical Aid in Dying bill

Related Coverage The Right to Die

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Legislation that would allow terminally ill adults in New York access to life ending drugs is one Bishop Richard Malone of the Catholic Diocese is strongly against.

“I worry about the vulnerability of people,” he told News 4.

MORE | The Right to Die

In his opinion, the Medical Aid in Dying Act would create a slippery slope, and tempt patients who are depressed or financially struggling to make a final decision they can’t take back.

“I think that a lot of people convince themselves that they would support this kind of legislation because it’s a sign of being compassionate towards a person who is suffering and wants to end their life that way,” he said.

He calls it a misguided compassion.

“The word compassion as you know comes from the Latin and means to suffer with someone, that’s what compassion is.”

Susan Rahn is terminally ill; she’s been one of the measure’s largest advocates. Rahn, who was raised Catholic, doesn’t want to change the mind of the Church.

“I’m not trying to convince them or change their beliefs in any way.”

Rahn is currently living scan to scan, and makes the distinction between medical aid in dying and suicide.

“It’s not suicide because I’m not suicidal. I want to live, more than anything else.”

The Bishop sees it more black and white.

“The decision is being made to end one’s life. And I understand the burden of the pain and all of that. But isn’t it a better thing to take advantage of the tremendous developments in palliative care for example?”

New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Bill is again up for discussion in Albany. It passed the Assembly’s Health Committee last session 14-11.