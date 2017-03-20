Executive Producer

News 4 Staff Published:

News 4 is seeking a top Executive Producer who loves to live news!  A qualified applicant will be an experienced Executive Producer or Special Projects Producer or the best producer in your shop, who is a great writer and wants to help lead a team of the some of the strongest news people in the business.

You must be able to explain and then sustain our news vision.  Some additional job requirements include; knowledge of graphics-use to enhance the value to our audience, know how to showcase a newscast and the ability to lead and enhance the performance of producers, reporters and anchors.

The ideal candidate will understand, use and be able to teach the value of social media and digital content.  Great judgment and ethics along with the ability to maintain a flexible work schedule will contribute to your success in this position.

Education/Experience: a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent and at least 5 years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

If you know how to bring value to viewers, love investigative journalism, understand the importance of weather and can work well under pressure, this may be the job for you!

WIVB/WNLO is a Nexstar station. We are an Equal Employment Opportunity employer, and offer competitive salaries and wages, and a standard benefit package that includes a 401K plan and medical and dental plans.

 

Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

