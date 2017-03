STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were able to escape from a burning home in Stockton.

The fire started around 3:25 a.m. Monday on S. Stockton-Cassadaga Rd.

Crews from six fire departments rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials say they had to get water from a nearby creek because there were no fire hydrants near the house.

No injuries were reported.