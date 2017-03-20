Florida Georgia Line to perform at Darien Lake in June

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Florida Georgia Line will perform at Darien Lake on June 16.

The country group will be stopping in western New York as part of The Smooth Tour. Nelly and Chris Lane will also perform at the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Prices are $31.50 for lawn tickets, and $72.25 for other tickets.

Every ticket includes same-day admission to the theme park.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or through Ticketmaster by calling (800) 745-3000.

Here is the band’s video for their hit song “Cruise:”