Florida Georgia Line to perform at Darien Lake in June

By Published:
Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard
FILE - In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, perform at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Florida Georgia Line will perform at Darien Lake on June 16.

The country group will be stopping in western New York as part of The Smooth Tour. Nelly and Chris Lane will also perform at the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Prices are $31.50 for lawn tickets, and $72.25 for other tickets.

Every ticket includes same-day admission to the theme park.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or through Ticketmaster by calling (800) 745-3000.

Here is the band’s video for their hit song “Cruise:”

