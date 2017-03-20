Local Restaurant Week kicks off with record number of participating locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers take a lot of pride in our local food scene, which is helping make a name for our area around the world. This week, WNYers are invited to enjoy a special bite to eat as local restaurants are in the spotlight.

This season’s Local Restaurant Week is underway through Sunday, March 26. A record-breaking 218 restaurants are taking part in the spring campaign.

MORE | Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and full menu details.

Each restaurant is offering special menu items and meals for $20.17, $30.17, or $40.17. “It’s a great excuse to go out to eat, that’s for one thing. And, our event shines the spotlight on the local independent restaurants of Western new York,” said Christa Hobart, event coordinator for the Local Restaurant Week.

Hobart tells News 4 the WNY Local Restaurant Week is the fifth largest campaign of its kind in the country, beat only by places like New York City and L.A. ” That says a lot about our community,” she said. “That we like to eat and we really treasure our local independent restaurants.”

While you eat & drink your way through @LocalRestWeek remember to tag us in your photos using #LocalRestaurantWeek! We'll share our favs! pic.twitter.com/8BFyxcng15 — WNY Restaurant Week (@LocalRestWeek) March 20, 2017

Among the local restaurants participating this week is Midtown Kitchen on Elmwood Avenue. Executive Chef Andrian Bylewski joined News 4 Wake Up Monday morning to show us one of the new menu items featured there this week, mussels with bacon jalapeno beer broth. Watch the video below to see the demonstration.

Bylewski says his menus focus on locally-sourced products whenever possible, helping highlight what our area has to offer. “It’s just fun to be able to go out to places that are close by and acquire the best possible ingredients,” he said.

Midtown Kitchen first took part in Local Restaurant Week in the fall, and Bylewski says he has even higher expectations this time around. “We’re going to be busy. It’s always a great week,” he said.

Organizers recommend diners make a game plan and call ahead to make sure they can get a table.

“Reservations are, while they’re not required, highly recommended because this is always a very busy week for restaurants,” Hobart said.

Some of the participating restaurants are accepting online reservations through the Local Restaurant Week website. Click here for more information.