CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, New York State Troopers say a drunk man drove himself to the State Police barracks in Clarence to report an incident, but ended up getting charged with a crime.

Clarence resident Paul Brenton, 71, was speaking with a Trooper when the officer says he noticed Brenton was intoxicated.

After providing a breath sample of .08 percent, according to Troopers, Brenton was charged with DWI and released.

He will appear in Clarence Town Court at a later date.