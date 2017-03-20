Mom accused of kidnapping daugther is being released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo mother accused of kidnapping her young daughter will be getting out of custody. A judge modified Mikesha Lawson’s bail, reducing it from $100,000 to $10,000 or released under supervision.

Her attorney, Matthew Albert says she will not have to pay a monetary value; she will be released from jail on certain conditions set by the probation department. One of those conditions includes continuing to follow the orders of protection put in place, barring her from seeing, contacting, and communicating with her daughter in any way.

“I don’t think an order of protection should be in place for the child,” said Matthew Albert, Lawson’s defense attorney. “She has never hurt a hair upon that child’s head.”

The charges against Lawson include unlawful imprisonment, custodial interference, and endangering the welfare of a child. They’re stemming from an incident that happened earlier this month where she met her four-year-old daughter, Mikeya Houston, at a bus stop, taking off with the young girl, hours after losing custody of her.

“Certainly we – meaning the family, myself, the community – is of the mindset that this has been a dramatic overreaction from the beginning,” said Albert.

An Amber alert was issued after police believed the four-year-old was in danger. The statewide alert coming hours after Lawson and Houston were last heard from or seen. They were eventually safely located together in a house about 3 miles from that bus stop where Lawson met Houston.

Albert believes there’s some racial motivation behind the way the case is being handled.

“If there was a young single mom from Clarence who picked up the kid from middle school or whatever and took her Anderson’s well guess what- we wouldn’t be woken up at 1am from an Amber alert,” said the defense attorney to journalists. He made that same allegation in front a crowded courtroom on Monday.

Our cameras were not allowed inside for the bail hearing during which the assistant district attorney asked that Lawson remain in custody, citing she made comments about wanting to see her daughter and saying she knew she was violating an order when she picked up Mikeya at the bus stop.

The defense argued it was motivated from the love she has from her daughter and now, she’ll do anything to get her back, legally.

“I don’t know if there’s necessarily a right way to act when your child is being ripped from you by the justice system.”

Lawson is due back in court March 30, 2017.