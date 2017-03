BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A blaze Monday morning collapsed the rear of a building as firefighters aimed at preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Around 1:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to 724 William St. on Buffalo’s east side. The building was a former restaurant and was vacant at the time. Firefighters attacked the flames from above to minimize its damage.

BFD battling a fire at what appears to be a vacant restaurant. FFs have kept it from spreading to a neighboring structure. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Bfcp3DIzPD — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) March 20, 2017

The investigation continues as to why the fire started.