Poloncarz criticizes proposed 2018 federal budget

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Executive says President Trump’s new federal budget hurts people who need help from the government the most.

Mark Poloncarz spoke out about the proposed 2018 federal budget at the Rath Building Monday afternoon.

He said programs for seniors, children and low-income families would be hit hard, and the environment would also be put at risk if the budget passed.

Poloncarz also said it would hurt towns within the county.

Poloncarz did tweet that one positive in the federal budget is more money for the opioid fight.

