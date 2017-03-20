SPCA Monday: Specs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 9-year-old cat named Specs visited News 4 on Monday looking for a home.
Specs, who was recently picked up as a stray, is blind.
If you’re interested in taking Specs home, call the Erie County SPCA at (716) 875-7360.
