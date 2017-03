TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in their apartment more than one year ago.

Prosecutors say John Avent, 50, fatally stabbed Roberta Rybinski, 51, inside the Newell Ave. building sometime between March 3 and March 8, 2016.

When Avent is sentenced on April 21, he could spend up to 25 years to life in prison.