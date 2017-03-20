Vehicle stolen in Wyoming County located in Buffalo; alleged thief arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle stolen from Wyoming County was found in Buffalo, and the alleged thief was arrested.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was stolen from Main St. in Bliss. Buffalo resident Giovanni Alvarez, 32, was suspected to be the one who took it.

After the vehicle was found on East St. in the city, Alvarez was arrested without incident and charged with grand larceny.

Buffalo police turned Alvarez over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office. Following his arraignment, Alvarez was jailed on $2,000 bail.

