LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volbeat has been added to Artpark’s Coors Light Concerts series for this year.

The rock band will perform at the Lewiston venue on Saturday, May 20.

General admission tickets for the show go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. They will cost $42.

Tickets can be bought online at tickets.com, artpark.net, by calling 1-888-223-6000 or by going to the Artpark Box Office. The Box Office’s winter hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.