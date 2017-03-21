7 local RadioShack stores to shut their doors amid nationwide closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — RadioShack is closing more than 500 of their stores across the nation, including some in western New York.

Earlier this month, it was announced that RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This was the second time they did this in a little more than two years.

Business Insider revealed the list of stores set to close. Here are the local ones:

3953 Vinyard Drive, Martin’s Plaza in Dunkirk

1029 Payne Ave., Mid-City Plaza in North Tonawanda

7312 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Consumer Square in Niagara Falls

318E Fairmont Ave., Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood

1593 Military Road, Wegman’s Plaza in Niagara Falls

6050 South Park Ave., Town Hall Plaza in Hamburg

714 Foote Ave., Southside Plaza in Jamestown

The stores will be closed by the first week of April, Business Insider says.