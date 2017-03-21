7 local RadioShack stores to shut their doors amid nationwide closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — RadioShack is closing more than 500 of their stores across the nation, including some in western New York.
Earlier this month, it was announced that RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This was the second time they did this in a little more than two years.
Business Insider revealed the list of stores set to close. Here are the local ones:
- 3953 Vinyard Drive, Martin’s Plaza in Dunkirk
- 1029 Payne Ave., Mid-City Plaza in North Tonawanda
- 7312 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Consumer Square in Niagara Falls
- 318E Fairmont Ave., Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood
- 1593 Military Road, Wegman’s Plaza in Niagara Falls
- 6050 South Park Ave., Town Hall Plaza in Hamburg
- 714 Foote Ave., Southside Plaza in Jamestown
The stores will be closed by the first week of April, Business Insider says.