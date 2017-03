BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons will hold national anthem auditions this Saturday at Coca-Cola Field.

The annual event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on March 25.

Anyone interested in auditioning should enter the ballpark at the Pettibones Grille entrance. Singers must perform “The Star Spangled Banner” and “O Canada” in front of the field’s home dugout.

There are no pre-scheduled times, and tryouts are open to public.

For more information, call (716) 846-2080.