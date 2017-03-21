Buffalo man accused of forcing teens into prostitution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say that a Buffalo man forced teen girls, between the ages of 14 and 19, into prostitution.

Derek Harris, 22, was charged with criminal sexual act using force, promoting prostitution with a victim younger than age 15, sex trafficking using fear of injury or death.

Authorities say evidence of Harris trying to solicit customers was found on his phone. He allegedly used threats to force them into prostitution.

Harris pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges and was placed in custody on $25,000 bail.

